Japan space tourist eyes Mariana Trench trip after ISS

  • January 08 2022 07:00:00

Japan space tourist eyes Mariana Trench trip after ISS

TOKYO
Japan space tourist eyes Mariana Trench trip after ISS

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Jan. 7 his trip into space had given him a new appreciation for Earth, and he now hopes to plunge into the ocean’s forbidding Mariana Trench.

Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano spent 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) last month, where they documented life in space for 1 million YouTube subscribers.

Speaking on Jan. 7 for the first time since his return to Japan, Maezawa said the voyage had made him appreciate home even more.

“Going to space makes you even more fascinated about the Earth. You learn to appreciate how you feel the wind, smell things and experience the seasons,” he told a press conference in Tokyo.
“I thought: The Earth is amazing.”

While in space, he produced a string of videos including demonstrations on how to urinate, shampoo hair and brush teeth in space.

On Jan. 7, he explained some of the difficulties of life in zero gravity, including sleeping.
“It’s not so easy to fall asleep, because you’re constantly floating while asleep, there is nothing to anchor your body.”
The art collector also revealed he had taken a small piece by a Japanese artist with him to the ISS, and had left it behind for others to enjoy.

The ISS trip was only the first of the 46-year-old’s planned space forays.
He is already scheduled to take eight people on a 2023 mission around the moon, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
But he said he has another exploration in mind now as well.
“Not only to go to the Moon, not just to travel upwards but also downwards is another dream of mine,” he said.
“I am thinking about going down to the Mariana Trench, deep under the ocean,” he said.
The Mariana Trench is the deepest place on Earth and has rarely been visited by humans.
“I want to keep taking on challenges,” Maezawa added.

He said some elements of the planned trip, including the submarine he will use and how long the expedition will take, have already been decided, but declined to reveal details.
Maezawa’s space odyssey, which is believed to have cost around 10 billion yen ($86 million), has attracted some controversy, with detractors calling it a “hedonistic hobby” by the mega-rich founder of Japan’s largest online fashion mall.
Others though have credited his relatable approach and social media-savvy with renewing public interest in space flights.Maezawa has brushed aside the criticism.
“When you take on challenges, of course you will sometimes be criticized and sometimes fail. There may be some people who get scared and quit,” he said.
“As for me, I am not always successful. I don’t make all my dreams come true. But I still believe it’s fun to take on challenges.”

tourist,

WORLD Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California
MOST POPULAR

  1. THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

    THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

  2. Jeff Flake, new American envoy, arrives in Turkey

    Jeff Flake, new American envoy, arrives in Turkey

  3. Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon

    Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon

  4. Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Kazakh president

    Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Kazakh president

  5. First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

    First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus
Recommended
‘Last Picture Show’ director Bogdanovich dies aged 82

‘Last Picture Show’ director Bogdanovich dies aged 82
Sao Paulo carnival canned over COVID-19

Sao Paulo carnival canned over COVID-19
Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele and vinyl

Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele and vinyl
Forced off TV, have the Golden Globes lost their luster

Forced off TV, have the Golden Globes lost their luster?
Mediterranean diet best for health

Mediterranean diet best for health
Markle wins token damages from UK media group

Markle wins token damages from UK media group
WORLD Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
ECONOMY Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

The investment amount required for obtaining Turkish citizenship will be determined in a foreign currency, according to the new regulation that was published in the Official Gazette on Jan. 6.
SPORTS Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australia’s tennis chief boasted in an internal video leaked on Jan. 8 of his team’s "unbelievable job" despite a visa crisis engulfing the men’s world number one, Novak Djokovic.