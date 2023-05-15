Jamie Foxx out of hospital after medical scare

Jamie Foxx out of hospital after medical scare

LOS ANGELES
Jamie Foxx out of hospital after medical scare

Oscar-winning U.S. actor Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and recuperating from an unspecified medical emergency, his daughter and publicist said on May 12. 

Last month, the 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time.

No details on his medical condition had been divulged since, leading to some speculation that the “Django Unchained” star could be deteriorating.

But Corinne Foxx dispelled those rumors in an Instagram post Friday.“Sad to see how the media runs wild.

My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she wrote.Foxx’s publicist confirmed the news to AFP, without providing further detail.

Foxx, an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer, won an Academy Award in 2005 for the Ray Charles musical biopic “Ray,” and was also Oscar-nominated for “Collateral” that same year.

He was recently filming “Back in Action,” co-starring Cameron Diaz, in Georgia.

In her initial post April 12, Corinne Foxx wrote that her father had “experienced a medical complication” but “due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery.”    

Foxx himself last week posted a message on the social media platform, simply reading: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Hollywood,

WORLD Zelensky shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight

Zelensky shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight

    Zelensky shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win a possible runoff election

    Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win a possible runoff election

  3. Thai opposition leader Pita claims victory, says ready to be PM

    Thai opposition leader Pita claims victory, says ready to be PM

  4. Erdoğan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff

    Erdoğan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff

  5. Sudan migrants in Israel worry over future, fighting at home

    Sudan migrants in Israel worry over future, fighting at home
Recommended
French fan takes over Fast and Furious films

French fan takes over Fast and Furious films
AI already takes away audio book business

AI already takes away audio book business
Astronomers puzzled by ‘largest’ ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by ‘largest’ ever cosmic explosion
Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again

Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again
Culture and Art Factory new venue in İzmir

Culture and Art Factory new venue in İzmir
Iraqi museum works toward reopening

Iraqi museum works toward reopening
WORLD Zelensky shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight

Zelensky shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky secured fresh promises of military aid during weekend visits to France and Germany to boost his nation's weapons stockpile ahead of a widely expected counter-offensive against Russia.

ECONOMY EBRD to boost renewable energy investments in Türkiye

EBRD to boost renewable energy investments in Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $110 million to Türkiye’s Enerjisa Enerji Üretim to support the expansion of the company’s wind power portfolio.

SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.