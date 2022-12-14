J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

LONDON
J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

Harry Potter” author J. K. Rowling on Dec. 12 launched an organization for women who have been victims of sexual violence.

Beira’s Place is billed as a free support and advocacy service run by women for women in Edinburgh and the surrounding area who have experienced abuse.

Rowling, who lives in the Scottish capital and is helping to fund the center, has spoken in the past of being a survivor of domestic violence. But the launch comes as debate rages in the U.K. about recognition of gender identity, which has seen Rowling the target of militant transgender rights supporters.

In 2020, she was accused of transphobia for mocking the phrase “people who menstruate,” in a row that escalated into death threats.

The new center comes as the devolved Scottish government in Edinburgh has put forward proposals to simplify the process for anyone who wants to change their gender.

Rowling has criticized the reforms of the Gender Recognition Act. Others opposed to the move are on the board of Beira’s Place, the BBC reported.

jk rowling, violence against women,

TÜRKIYE Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months

Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months
MOST POPULAR

  1. We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

    We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

    Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

  3. Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

    Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

  4. Students plant cotton in school garden

    Students plant cotton in school garden

  5. J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

    J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence
Recommended
Something to phone home about: E.T. model goes up for auction

Something to phone home about: E.T. model goes up for auction
Everything is allowed’: Vienna’s dementia-friendly concerts

Everything is allowed’: Vienna’s dementia-friendly concerts
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ tops Golden Globes nominations

‘Banshees of Inisherin’ tops Golden Globes nominations
Hawaii’s ‘last royal’ dies at 96, palace announces

Hawaii’s ‘last royal’ dies at 96, palace announces
France bets on tech to beat Chinese caviar

France bets on tech to beat Chinese caviar
Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

 China has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization over U.S. restrictions on chip exports, Beijing’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Dec. 12, accusing Washington of threatening global supply chains.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.