İzmir European Jazz Festival starts

İZMİR

The 32nd Izmir European Jazz Festival, organized by the Izmir Foundation for Culture, Arts and Education (IKSEV), kicked off on March 5 with a performance by renowned percussionist Burhan Öçal and his trio Crossing Bosphorus Trio.

Bringing jazz enthusiasts together, the festival is held in collaboration with the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, Institut français Türkiye İzmir, Goethe-Institut İzmir, Swiss Honorary Consulate in İzmir and the Italian Consulate in İzmir.

The opening concert at the Ahmet Adnan Saygun Arts Center (AASSM) featured Burhan Öçal alongside double bass player Heiri Kanzig and keyboardist Alex Wilson, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Speaking during the concert, Öçal expressed his happiness to be performing for Izmir audiences as part of the festival.

Ahead of the concert, Filiz Eczacıbaşı Sarper, chair of IKSEV’s board of directors, presented plaques of appreciation to the institutions and organizations that contributed to the festival.

One of the festival’s most popular traditions, the Musical Talks event, will take place on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the IKSEV venue.

Swiss ensemble Vein Trio and renowned drummer Florian Arbenz will perform with Nelson Veras and Hermon Mehari during the festival, offering jazz enthusiasts a unique musical experience.

The festival will conclude on March 24 with a concert by the Paolo Damiani Last Land Band in collaboration with the Italian Consulate in Izmir.

The winner of the festival's 22nd Jazz Poster Competition is Kenan Yiğit, a student from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University’s Communication Faculty, Graphic Design Department. The selection committee also decided to exhibit works by 27 students under the age of 14 who participated in the competition.