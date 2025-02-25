İzmir Ballet’s new production makes premiere

İZMİR

İzmir State Opera and Ballet (İZDOB) completed nearly two and a half months of preparations for the world premiere of “Rhythm of Dance,” a ballet made up of the trilogy Breath, Cocoon and Bolero, exploring the human journey of existence.

Divided into three sections, each with its own distinct narrative, “Rhythm of Dance” blends music and movement. The world premiere of the play took place on Feb. 22 at the Bornova Culture and Arts Center (BKSM) Necdet Aydın Stage.

The first section, Breath, brings to the stage the fundamental essence of life, breath. Accompanied by the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and Frideric Handel, it takes the audience on a journey to the origins of existence.

In Cocoon, the lead dancers embody the struggles of individuals, portraying themes of confinement and transformation. The final section, Bolero, brings Maurice Ravel’s iconic composition to life through passion and choreography.

Choreographed by Emrecan Tanış, the production explores a rigidly structured world where a chosen individual rises from the crowd. It questions whether this person is truly special or merely part of a never-ending cycle.

Tolga İyiuyarlar, director of İZDOB, spoke about “Rhythm of Dance,” which unites three distinct works.

“The storytelling and dance interpretations of the three pieces are different but they come together as parts of a whole,” İyiuyarlar said. “We are incredibly excited to share this work with audiences. The fast-paced nature of these performances made our initial rehearsals challenging, but we quickly adapted to the rhythm. We created an atmosphere where music and our dancers are in perfect harmony.”

Alper Marangoz, the choreographer of Cocoon, revealed that the piece was developed during the pandemic.

“This work was first performed as part of ‘New Life,’ staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet’s Modern Dance Ensemble. Here, the two lead dancers represent individuals who defy the system and lead the way, while the ensemble symbolizes those who are oppressed and seeking to have their voices heard. The story I aimed to tell is about coexisting without suppressing diverse perspectives,” he explained.

Principal ballerina Aslı Çilek emphasized the extensive and intense rehearsal process behind the production.

“We portray Breath with movements that reflect the first rhythm of life and the fundamental role of breath in our existence,” Çilek said. “For nearly two to two and a half months, we got training that requires great stamina. With Johann Sebastian Bach’s vast compositions, we will present breath in its various forms, sometimes deep, sometimes rhythmic and dynamic.”

“Rhythm of Dance,” enriched with a variety of dance techniques, will also be on stage at the Bornova Culture and Arts Center on Feb. 25 and 27 and on March 1, 25, 27 and 29.