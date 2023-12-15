İYİ Party's solo run bid sparks further key departures

ANKARA

The İYİ (Good) Party is grappling with internal turmoil following its decision not to form an alliance with the Republican People's Party (CHP) for the upcoming local elections, with the fallout last resulting in the dismissal of vice chair Ahmet Zeki Üçok and the resignation of another deputy leader, Ece Güner.

The party's general administrative board decision on Dec. 4, emphasizing the intention to field its own candidates in all constituencies next March, signals a departure from its previous strategy in the 2019 local polls.

Back then, the İYİ Party had thrown support behind the main opposition CHP's candidates, contributing to significant victories in key battlegrounds such as Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Üçok, a retired military judge overseeing legal affairs for the party, was dismissed on Dec. 14 on the instructions of party leader Meral Akşener, reportedly due to his advocacy for cooperation with the CHP – a stance at odds with the party's current direction.

Hours after Üçok's dismissal, Güner, responsible for social policies, resigned, expressing concern about the potential "vote split." Güner took to X to announce her resignation, stating, "If we split the votes, the [ruling Justice and Development Party] AK Party candidate will win... We must support [mayor] Mr. Ekrem İmamoğlu to win Istanbul again without wasting a single vote."

İmamoğlu is set to run for the CHP again, as the AKP-led ruling alliance’s candidate in Istanbul remains unclear.

The developments follows a string of departures, including the resignation of lawmaker Nebi Hatipoğlu, who subsequently joined the AKP, and Ankara MP Adnan Beker last month. Additionally, Ümit Dikbayır, a close aide to Akşener, was expelled on Dec. 5 amid allegations of illegally examining the party leader's bank account.

The party's parliamentary representation has also suffered, with Istanbul MP Ayşe Sibel Yanıkömeroğlu announcing her resignation two days after the solo run decision, causing the party's seats in parliament to drop from 44 to 40.

Meanwhile, İYİ Party's group in Istanbul municipal council faced its own upheaval, with its council head İbrahim Özkan, a proponent of electoral cooperation with the CHP, resigning on Dec. 12 at Akşener's request. In the subsequent election to fill the vacancy, Özkan was re-elected, but members who supported the resolution were referred to the disciplinary board for possible expulsion.