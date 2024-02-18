İYİ Party unveils mayoral candidates for Istanbul districts

ISTANBUL

The İYİ (Good) Party has officially introduced its slate of mayoral candidates for various districts of Istanbul in anticipation of upcoming local elections.

The İYİ Party had previously collaborated with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in key battlegrounds such as Istanbul and Ankara. However, this time around, the İYİ Party is forging its own path by fielding candidates in all constituencies, a shift from its approach in the 2019 elections.

Among the notable candidates announced for Istanbul districts are Nurettin Sağırkaya for Beşiktaş, İsmail Hakkı Çavuşoğlu for Beyoğlu, Barbaros Hayrettin Mahiroğulları for Fatih, Kübra Dursun for Kadıköy, Ramazan Uğural for Maltepe, Bihter Akbaş Sezer for Silivri and Ahmet Ünal for Şişli. However, candidates for Avcılar, Çekmeköy, Esenyurt, Küçükçekmece and Sarıyer have yet to be announced.

During the candidate promotional event, party leader Meral Akşener criticized both the government and the CHP administration in Istanbul.

"This city should now be governed only by those whose aim is to cure the problems of Istanbulites," said Akşener.

"Those who have their eyes on other positions and those who come to Istanbul in their spare time cannot govern this city. Those who carry the burden of negligence, mistakes, and blame on their shoulders and those who hold the flag of seat fights cannot govern this city."

Following Akşener's remarks, Buğra Kavuncu, the party's vice-chair and candidate for the metropolitan municipality, unveiled his projects and promises.