Italy's Benetton ad photographer Toscani dies

ROME

Oliviero Toscani, the Italian fashion photographer known for his work on Benetton's provocative advertising campaigns, died yesterday aged 82, his family announced.

The Milan-born photographer, who spent two decades as art director for the knitwear retailer, revealed in August he suffered from the incurable disease amyloidosis, in which abnormal protein deposits develop in the body, and had lost 40 kilograms.

"With great sadness we announce that today, Jan. 13, 2025, our beloved Oliviero has embarked on his next journey," his family said in a statement on Instagram, asking for privacy.

Toscani was known for pushing the envelope in advertising, using viscerally shocking images to draw attention to social themes from AIDS and racism to the death penalty or mafia killings.

Most controversial was Toscani's use of a photograph of AIDS sufferer David Kirby on his deathbed, surrounded by his family, for a 1992 Benetton campaign during the peak of the health crisis in the United States.

Toscani's work for Benetton — from 1982 to 2000 and again from 2017-2020 — was both applauded and reviled.

It included campaigns featuring a black woman breastfeeding a white child, a nun and priest kissing, a still-bloody newborn baby with umbilical cord attached, and an array of colorful condoms against a white background.

Beyond consumer backlashes and boycotts, some of his "United Colors of Benetton" campaigns were censored in Italy and France.

Other work was similarly controversial. Toscani's 2007 photograph for fashion brand Nolita of the nude and severely anorexic model Isabelle Caro, who later died of the disease, was timed to correspond to Milan Fashion Week. It was splayed on billboards with "No Anorexia" over the photo.

Born February 28, 1942 in Milan, Toscani was the son of a respected Corriere photographer and attended art school in Zurich.

Soon he began his work in fashion photography, collaborating with top fashion names, including his eventual long association with Benetton.

The retailer broke ties with Toscani in 2020, however, after dismissive comments he made about the 2018 tragic bridge collapse in Genoa that killed 43 people.

The Benetton family was the main shareholder of the company that managed the bridge at the time of the disaster.