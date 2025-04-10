Italy watchdog slams ticket hoarding at Colosseum

ROME

Italy's competition watchdog said on April 8 it has fined the firm handling tickets for Rome's Colosseum and six tour operators "almost 20 million euros" for hoarding tickets, which forced tourists to pay more.

The investigation was launched in July 2023, after the AGCM watchdog discovered buying tickets online for the ancient amphitheater was "essentially impossible," it said.

The Colosseum is Italy's most visited monument, attracting more than 12.3 million visitors in 2023, according to the culture ministry.

CoopCulture, which managed the official ticket sale service for access to the Colosseum from 1997 until 2024, was fined seven million euros ($7.65 million) "for knowingly contributing to the substantial and prolonged unavailability of base-priced tickets for entry to the Colosseum," the AGCM said.

The company not only "failed to take adequate steps to counter automated ticket hoarding," it also "kept a sizeable share of tickets for bundled sales tied to its own educational tours, which generated considerable profits".

Tourists were "forced... to turn to tour operators and platforms that resold tickets bundled with additional services such as guided tours, pickup or priority access at much higher prices," it added.

The watchdog also fined six tour operators who used automated tools to purchase tickets from CoopCulture, so they rapidly ran out.

"By doing so, the operators benefitted from the constant unavailability of tickets, which left consumers seeking access to the Colosseum with no choice but to purchase them through these channels often at much higher prices due to the bundling with additional services," it said.

The tour operators were named as Tiqets International BV, GetYourGuide Deutschland GmbH, Walks LLC, Italy With Family S.r.l., City Wonders Limited and Musement S.p.A.