Italy watchdog slams ticket hoarding at Colosseum

Italy watchdog slams ticket hoarding at Colosseum

ROME
Italy watchdog slams ticket hoarding at Colosseum

Italy's competition watchdog said on April 8 it has fined the firm handling tickets for Rome's Colosseum and six tour operators "almost 20 million euros" for hoarding tickets, which forced tourists to pay more.

The investigation was launched in July 2023, after the AGCM watchdog discovered buying tickets online for the ancient amphitheater was "essentially impossible," it said.

The Colosseum is Italy's most visited monument, attracting more than 12.3 million visitors in 2023, according to the culture ministry.

CoopCulture, which managed the official ticket sale service for access to the Colosseum from 1997 until 2024, was fined seven million euros ($7.65 million) "for knowingly contributing to the substantial and prolonged unavailability of base-priced tickets for entry to the Colosseum," the AGCM said.

The company not only "failed to take adequate steps to counter automated ticket hoarding," it also "kept a sizeable share of tickets for bundled sales tied to its own educational tours, which generated considerable profits".

Tourists were "forced... to turn to tour operators and platforms that resold tickets bundled with additional services such as guided tours, pickup or priority access at much higher prices," it added.

The watchdog also fined six tour operators who used automated tools to purchase tickets from CoopCulture, so they rapidly ran out.

"By doing so, the operators benefitted from the constant unavailability of tickets, which left consumers seeking access to the Colosseum with no choice but to purchase them through these channels often at much higher prices due to the bundling with additional services," it said.

The tour operators were named as Tiqets International BV, GetYourGuide Deutschland GmbH, Walks LLC, Italy With Family S.r.l., City Wonders Limited and Musement S.p.A.

Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

    Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

  2. Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

    Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

  3. Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

    Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

  4. Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

    Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

  5. Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

    Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Recommended
Emerging artists to come together at CI Bloom

Emerging artists to come together at CI Bloom
‘Cinderella on Ice’ in Istanbul

‘Cinderella on Ice’ in Istanbul
Jennifer Lopez to perform in Türkiye this July as part of world tour

Jennifer Lopez to perform in Türkiye this July as part of world tour
Wolves engineered with dire wolf traits born in Lab

Wolves engineered with dire wolf traits born in Lab
UKs National Gallery offering guest sleepover

UK's National Gallery offering guest sleepover
Ancient assembly hall restored to its former glory

Ancient assembly hall restored to its former glory
WORLD Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says a family of Spanish tourists, including three children, died on April 10 in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed six people.
ECONOMY Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿