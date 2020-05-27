Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus

  • May 27 2020 10:17:00

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus

ROME-Agence France-Presse
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said on May 26 he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered, describing the experience as "a nightmare".    

Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, raised spirits in Italy during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 33,000 people, by singing alone in Milan's Duomo on April 12.    

That was just over a month after the 61-year-old had tested positive for the virus.    

"It was a tragedy, my whole family was contaminated," he told journalists at a hospital in Pisa where he had gone with his wife to donate their plasma for COVID-19 research.    

The blood plasma will be used by scientists hoping to develop treatments.    

"We all had a fever -- though thankfully not high ones -- with sneezing and coughing," Bocelli said.    

"I had to cancel many concerts... It was like living a nightmare because I felt like I was no longer in control of things. I was hoping to wake up at any moment," he said.    

The singer, who has sold over 90 million records worldwide, said he "thanks God" he was not a politician who had to take decisions but felt there was "too much scaremongering" about COVID-19 in Italy now the crisis appears to have passed its peak.

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

    Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  3. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  4. Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated

    Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated

  5. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules
Recommended
Britains Turner Prize cancelled, 10 artists to share grants

Britain's Turner Prize cancelled, 10 artists to share grants
Ancient theater to host art lovers again

Ancient theater to host art lovers again
After rare silence, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar prepares to reopen

After rare silence, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar prepares to reopen
JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online
Ottoman fountain to be brought to life

Ottoman fountain to be brought to life
Statue of woman found in Patara

Statue of woman found in Patara
WORLD Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on May 27 and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

ECONOMY Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurant owners in Turkey are expecting to reopen their venues in mid-June after a suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of an association has said.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.