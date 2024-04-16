Istanbul’s urban transformation to yield 110 million tons of waste

ANKARA

It is estimated that Istanbul’s urban transformation will generate a staggering 110 million tons of construction material waste valued at 66 billion Turkish Liras (more than $2 billion), underscoring the significance of sustainable resource management initiatives.

The Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdoğan, will play a pivotal role in this context, according to Ali Riza Öner, president of Waste Management and Waste-to-Energy Producers Association (TAYED).

Öner highlights the project’s potential contribution in preparing Istanbul for seismic risks, particularly amidst plans to urgently transform 600,000 independent housing units.

With Türkiye’s construction sector accounting for 40 percent of total waste generation, Öner emphasizes the importance of implementing controlled processes for recycling construction materials, such as wood, concrete, tile, glass and iron, to meet the city’s transformation needs sustainably.

"For example, building glass and panels can be dismantled in a healthy way and transformed into new products after being subjected to rapid transformation. Thus, the need for raw materials will be met from the buildings themselves," Öner said.

Additionally, Öner warns about the risk of asbestos, prevalent in 70 percent of buildings constructed before the year 2000, advocating for expert-led transformation efforts to mitigate health hazards and ensure responsible disposal practices.

"Asbestos risk can be removed in a controlled manner under expert hands," Öner says. "The asbestos material removed can be transported in specially coated packages and its spread can be prevented by pouring it into excavation areas prepared for asbestos."

He added that, with these practices, the remaining construction waste can be brought into the economy in a healthier manner.