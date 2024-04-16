Istanbul’s urban transformation to yield 110 million tons of waste

Istanbul’s urban transformation to yield 110 million tons of waste

ANKARA
Istanbul’s urban transformation to yield 110 million tons of waste

It is estimated that Istanbul’s urban transformation will generate a staggering 110 million tons of construction material waste valued at 66 billion Turkish Liras (more than $2 billion), underscoring the significance of sustainable resource management initiatives.

The Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdoğan, will play a pivotal role in this context, according to Ali Riza Öner, president of Waste Management and Waste-to-Energy Producers Association (TAYED).

Öner highlights the project’s potential contribution in preparing Istanbul for seismic risks, particularly amidst plans to urgently transform 600,000 independent housing units.

With Türkiye’s construction sector accounting for 40 percent of total waste generation, Öner emphasizes the importance of implementing controlled processes for recycling construction materials, such as wood, concrete, tile, glass and iron, to meet the city’s transformation needs sustainably.

"For example, building glass and panels can be dismantled in a healthy way and transformed into new products after being subjected to rapid transformation. Thus, the need for raw materials will be met from the buildings themselves," Öner said.

Additionally, Öner warns about the risk of asbestos, prevalent in 70 percent of buildings constructed before the year 2000, advocating for expert-led transformation efforts to mitigate health hazards and ensure responsible disposal practices.

"Asbestos risk can be removed in a controlled manner under expert hands," Öner says. "The asbestos material removed can be transported in specially coated packages and its spread can be prevented by pouring it into excavation areas prepared for asbestos."

He added that, with these practices, the remaining construction waste can be brought into the economy in a healthier manner.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

    Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

  2. Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

    Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

  3. Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

    Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

  4. Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

    Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

  5. MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

    MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter
Recommended
Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul
Turkish university team receives award in US

Turkish university team receives award in US
Turkish fishermen wrap up season with hunting ban

Turkish fishermen wrap up season with hunting ban
Probe ongoing into deadly cable car accident in Antalya

Probe ongoing into deadly cable car accident in Antalya
All 184 stranded cable car passengers evacuated in Antalya

All 184 stranded cable car passengers evacuated in Antalya
Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in 2023

Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in 2023
WORLD Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

The U.N. voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israeli security forces "immediately" stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.
ECONOMY Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February

The annual rate of growth in retail sales accelerated from 13.7 percent in January to 25.1 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿