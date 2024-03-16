Istanbul's Rumeli Han draws visitors with enigmatic tunnel

Istanbul's Rumeli Han draws visitors with enigmatic tunnel

ISTANBUL
Istanbuls Rumeli Han draws visitors with enigmatic tunnel

With restoration efforts now complete in the historic Rumeli Han, nestled on Istanbul’s iconic İstiklal Street, visitors are flocking to explore the mysterious tunnel that has come to light beneath its neoclassical facade.

Baki Coşkun, who oversaw the restoration of Rumeli Han, shared that plans are underway to utilize the tunnels for cultural and artistic endeavors befitting Beyoğlu’s vibrant atmosphere, creating the potential to attract even more visitors.

Rumeli Han was constructed in 1894 by Sarıcazade Ragıp Pasha, the "Baş Mabeyinci," which means the "Spokesperson of the Palace" in English, of Sultan Abdulhamid II.

Alongside its counterparts, Afrika Han and Anadolu Han, Rumeli Han is part of a trio of inns named after continents where the Ottoman Empire once held power.

Legends abound that these inns were interconnected by secret tunnels, enabling the elite to discreetly navigate between buildings.

During the extensive restoration efforts of Rumeli Han, which commenced in 2017, workers stumbled across a passageway while excavating to secure the foundation, hidden for decades beneath layers of debris and garbage.

Spanning 1,400 square meters, the tunnel boasted various rooms, fueling further speculation. Commenting on the alleged connection, Coşkun said, "We don’t know exactly how true or false it is."

While the tunnel’s origins remain a mystery, documents suggest it may have been used as a wood storage facility before Rumeli Han’s construction, according to Coşkun.

Shedding light on Rumeli Han’s significance, Coşkun noted, "It was a meeting point for artists and politicians, witnessing pivotal moments in Ottoman and Turkish history."

Registered as a protected antiquity by the Supreme Council of Monuments, dated July 14, 1978, Rumeli Han has an eclectic style on the main entrance door.

On the other hand, after the 1990s, theater and concert halls, artist workshops and cafes were opened in Rumeli Han, where baroque and empire decorations were used extensively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce

First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce

    First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce

  2. Glastonbury rocks gender norms with 2024 line up

    Glastonbury rocks gender norms with 2024 line up

  3. 'Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct

    'Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct

  4. Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros

    Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros

  5. Nissan, Honda to explore partnership in EVs

    Nissan, Honda to explore partnership in EVs
Recommended
Atatürks boat transformed into museum in country’s west

Atatürk's boat transformed into museum in country’s west
Rent-a-goalkeeper service helps Türkiyes mini-football teams fill the least desirable position

Rent-a-goalkeeper service helps Türkiye's mini-football teams fill the least desirable position
Supply shortage in jewelry stores puts Mint in overdrive

Supply shortage in jewelry stores puts Mint in overdrive
Decision to set mining zone near Akbelen Forest canceled

Decision to set mining zone near Akbelen Forest canceled
Migrant boat sinks off Çanakkale, killing at least 21 people

Migrant boat sinks off Çanakkale, killing at least 21 people
Amasya’s Ramadan band continues decades-old tradition

Amasya’s Ramadan band continues decades-old tradition
WORLD First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce

First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce

A first aid ship plying a new maritime corridor from Cyprus began unloading its cargo of desperately needed food in Gaza on Friday as Hamas proposed a new six-week truce in the war.
ECONOMY Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros

Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros

British telecoms giant Vodafone has agreed to sell its Italian unit to Swisscom for eight billion euros ($8.7 billion) in a cash deal, the two companies said on March 15.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿