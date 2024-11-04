Istanbul’s historic Gülhane Park boasts diverse tree inventory

Istanbul’s historic Gülhane Park boasts diverse tree inventory

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s historic Gülhane Park boasts diverse tree inventory

Istanbul’s Gülhane Park has completed a comprehensive inventory of its trees, revealing a diverse collection of over 1,100 trees spanning 24 different species.

The 163-acre green space, a historical park in the heart of Istanbul, is home to species including sycamore, hackberry, acacia, magnolia, cedar, cypress, chestnut, laurel and yew.

At the top of the park’s tree population are 419 plane trees, separated into two types: “Eastern plane” and “London plane.” The next most common species is the hedge tree, with 101 trees spread across the park.

However, one of the park’s most notable features is a single walnut tree that stands as a living symbol of Turkish literature and history. Nearly a century old, this walnut tree was immortalized in the poem “The Walnut Tree” by famed Turkish poet Nazım Hikmet, who wrote it during a time of political tension.

Hikmet, a prominent figure often associated with left ideology, penned the poem after his release from a 12-year prison sentence. During a brief period of freedom in 1957, while exiled in Balchik, Bulgaria, Hikmet dedicated this work to Münevver Andaç, his lover and the mother of his child.

The poem, later set to music by composer Cem Karaca, has become an emblematic piece of Turkish poetry and folklore, capturing the essence of the walnut tree as a resilient witness to history.

This walnut tree along with four others in the park aged between 10 and 40 years, has withstood the passage of time.

The diverse array of trees at Gülhane Park includes 101 hackberry trees, 67 acacia trees, 50 Laz cherry trees, 35 lindens, 69 horse chestnuts and seven sophora trees. Magnolia trees account for 11 of the total, while palms make up three.

Additionally, there are 21 maple trees, 10 ash trees, 14 laurels, a single mastic tree, along with five walnut trees and five red pines, among others.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

    UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

  2. Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

    Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

  3. ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

    ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

  4. Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

    Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

  5. Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault
ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye
Palestine exempted from Türkiyes trade ban at request: Minister

Palestine exempted from Türkiye's trade ban at request: Minister
Trustees appointed in southeast as three mayors dismissed over terror charges

Trustees appointed in southeast as three mayors dismissed over terror charges
Erdoğan urges unity in Islamic world amid Israeli massacres

Erdoğan urges unity in Islamic world amid Israeli massacres
Japanese prince to visit Türkiye to mark 100 years of ties

Japanese prince to visit Türkiye to mark 100 years of ties
WORLD Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested a female student after she stripped to her underwear outside her university in Iran in what some student and rights groups say was a protest against the country’s strict Islamic dress code, several reports said on Nov. 3.
ECONOMY Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s export revenues amounted to $5.13 billion in January-October, marking a robust 18 percent increase from a year ago.  
SPORTS UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA has decided to relocate the match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was originally slated to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28, local media reported on Nov. 4.
﻿