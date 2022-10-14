‘Istanbul’s entry into Michelin’s guide to boost tourism’

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s 53 restaurants making it to Michelin’s culinary guide will have positive effects not only on gastronomy but also on tourism, a sector representative told daily Milliyet.

The Turkish metropolis’ entry into the Michelin Guide, considered the world’s most prestigious, was the result of the efforts carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), said Müberra Eresin, the head of the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB).

Istanbul became the 38th international destination in the Michelin Guide, she also pointed out.

The guide announced in April that it added Istanbul to its distinguished list of covered cities, while the Aegean province of İzmir is also expected to be included in the list in a few years.

Fatih Tutak’s “Turk” was the only place to receive two stars for its “exceptional cuisine.”

Located in the Şişli district on the European side, Turk “offers a modern and sophisticated stage for gourmets looking for typically Turkish flavors,” the guide said.

“The culinary preparations, which often feature delicate sour and smoked notes, the chef’s signature, are forthright, precise and more importantly, express the chef’s fondness of his region and his roots,” it added.

Four other restaurants, which share an attachment to Turkish products and flavors, received one Michelin star.

Located in the neighborhood of Yeniköy, Araka proposes an escapade away from the hustle and bustle of the city, according to the guide.

“On the menu, chef Zeynep Pınar Taşdemir creates a highly personal and audacious cuisine with a focus on seasonal vegetables and herbs.”

Taşdemir was the only female chef to receive a star.

The Michelin Guides have been published since 1900 by the French tire company of the same name.

The guide conveys its restaurant reviews through two to three-line short summaries and a system of symbols, the most revered of which are its globally renowned stars.

Restaurants may receive zero to three stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria: Quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

According to the Michelin Guide’s website, restaurant inspectors do not look at the interior decor, table setting, or service quality when awarding stars. These are instead indicated by the number of “covers” it receives, represented by the fork and spoon symbol.