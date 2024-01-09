Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall

ISTANBUL

With temperatures dropping sharply due to the new cold wave coming from Iceland, citizens in Istanbul are witnessing the season's first snowfall, as chilly weather will continue in the coming days.

Following the warning of the Turkish State Meteorological Service and Istanbul Municipality Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) days ago about cold waves coming from the Balkans that would hit large parts of the country, a sharp drop of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in temperatures was seen.

As of the morning hours, snowfall has begun in Istanbul, taking the form of sleet in some districts.

AKOM warned of snow and sleet in the high parts of the city and northern regions. Intermittent snowfall started in Aydos Forest, one of the high places on the Asian side. Snowfall is also effective on the European side of Istanbul, including Beylikdüzü, Sultangazi, Sarıyer and Çatalca.

The bureau announced that strong winds from the north and northeast and occasional storms (50-80 km/h) are expected to hit the western and central parts of the Marmara Region.

Istanbul Governor's Office also issued a storm warning for Istanbul residents.

Emphasizing that temperatures are expected to be 2 to 5 degrees below seasonal averages until Jan. 16, the bureau announced that temperatures are expected to return to normal between Jan. 17 and 25.

Experts predict that on Jan. 12, a second cold wave will initiate snowfall again in the western Black Sea and the north and east of Marmara regions, including Istanbul, with daytime temperatures expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius in the city.