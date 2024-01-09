Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall

Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall

ISTANBUL
Istanbul witnesses seasons first snowfall

With temperatures dropping sharply due to the new cold wave coming from Iceland, citizens in Istanbul are witnessing the season's first snowfall, as chilly weather will continue in the coming days.

Following the warning of the Turkish State Meteorological Service and Istanbul Municipality Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) days ago about cold waves coming from the Balkans that would hit large parts of the country, a sharp drop of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in temperatures was seen.

As of the morning hours, snowfall has begun in Istanbul, taking the form of sleet in some districts.

AKOM warned of snow and sleet in the high parts of the city and northern regions. Intermittent snowfall started in Aydos Forest, one of the high places on the Asian side. Snowfall is also effective on the European side of Istanbul, including Beylikdüzü, Sultangazi, Sarıyer and Çatalca.

The bureau announced that strong winds from the north and northeast and occasional storms (50-80 km/h) are expected to hit the western and central parts of the Marmara Region.

Istanbul Governor's Office also issued a storm warning for Istanbul residents.

Emphasizing that temperatures are expected to be 2 to 5 degrees below seasonal averages until Jan. 16, the bureau announced that temperatures are expected to return to normal between Jan. 17 and 25.

Experts predict that on Jan. 12, a second cold wave will initiate snowfall again in the western Black Sea and the north and east of Marmara regions, including Istanbul, with daytime temperatures expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius in the city.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul witnesses seasons first snowfall

Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall

    Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall

  2. Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

    Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

  3. Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

    Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

  4. Istanbul mayor wishes civilized race in local polls

    Istanbul mayor wishes civilized race in local polls

  5. Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 mln passengers in 2023

    Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 mln passengers in 2023
Recommended
Historic military hospital to regain its former glory in Türkiye’s west

Historic military hospital to regain its former glory in Türkiye’s west
Victims of plastic surgery find solution in Cerrahpaşa

Victims of plastic surgery find solution in Cerrahpaşa
‘Cloud’ project to transform Istanbul’s transport hub

‘Cloud’ project to transform Istanbul’s transport hub
Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks

Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks
‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province

‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province
Istanbul’s orthodox church holds traditional cross retrieval ceremony

Istanbul’s orthodox church holds traditional cross retrieval ceremony
WORLD Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

Record number of civilian casualties in 2023: Report

Last year witnessed the highest number of civilian casualties caused by airstrikes, bombs or artillery in more than a decade, reveals a report by a U.K.-based monitoring group.
ECONOMY Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

The data for 2023 on the fight against smuggling at border gates and ports have been announced. The total value of smuggled tobacco, cigarettes, tobacco products and alcoholic beverages seized last year amounted to 1.2 billion Turkish Liras resulting in a tax loss of approximately 800 million liras.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".