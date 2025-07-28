Istanbul University revokes İmamoğlu’s master’s degree

ISTANBUL

Istanbul University has annulled Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s master’s degree, nearly four months after it canceled his undergraduate diploma, state media reported on July 28.

The university previously revoked his bachelor’s degree on March 18 due to alleged irregularities in his transfer from a university in Turkish Cyprus.

Since a valid undergraduate diploma is a prerequisite for graduate studies, the university declared his master’s degree invalid as well, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Istanbul University cited the failure to meet the “undergraduate graduation requirement” outlined in the university’s student regulations and identified a “deficiency in entry requirements” for his student status, concluding that both his graduate status and diploma are void.

The university’s board also ruled that İmamoğlu’s graduation record be removed from the academic registration system, updated accordingly in the higher education information system and that his thesis be deleted from the national thesis center database.

İmamoğlu, a senior figure in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has been imprisoned since March on corruption charges. Among several ongoing investigations against him, one focuses on allegations that he submitted falsified academic documents. If convicted, he faces up to eight years and nine months in prison, along with a political ban.