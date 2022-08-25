Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

ISTANBUL

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.

The cycling teams will race, relax, sleep and feed at the same time of the day and night in Intercity Istanbul Park.

“We are happy to be holding such an event for the second time in Istanbul,” said Kerim Sükan, the founder of the BOOST SPORT organizing company.

According to Sükan, the 24-hour-long competition will become a festival for the racers and the spectators due to facilities spread throughout the day and night.

“There will be concerts and special shows for the spectators,” he said and added: “This concept is a first in Türkiye.”

Speaking to İhlas News Agency, Sükan said racers will compete solo or in teams of two, four or six people. The teams will decide the duration of a racer to pedal amid the competition.

Sükan highlighted that application for racing is still open as a maximum of 600 cyclists will be accepted in the races.