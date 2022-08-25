Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

  • August 25 2022 07:00:00

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

ISTANBUL
Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.

The cycling teams will race, relax, sleep and feed at the same time of the day and night in Intercity Istanbul Park.

“We are happy to be holding such an event for the second time in Istanbul,” said Kerim Sükan, the founder of the BOOST SPORT organizing company.

According to Sükan, the 24-hour-long competition will become a festival for the racers and the spectators due to facilities spread throughout the day and night.

“There will be concerts and special shows for the spectators,” he said and added: “This concept is a first in Türkiye.”

Speaking to İhlas News Agency, Sükan said racers will compete solo or in teams of two, four or six people. The teams will decide the duration of a racer to pedal amid the competition.

Sükan highlighted that application for racing is still open as a maximum of 600 cyclists will be accepted in the races.

WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

    Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

  2. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  3. Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

    Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

  4. Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

    Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

  5. ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

    ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Recommended
Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo
Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’
Momota eyes third badminton world title

Momota eyes third badminton world title
Pole vault king Duplantis rules supreme as Bol grabs third Euro gold

Pole vault king Duplantis rules supreme as Bol grabs third Euro gold
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd

Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd
‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister
WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.