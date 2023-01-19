Istanbul to host major furniture fair

ISTANBUL

The International Istanbul Furniture Fair (IIFF) 2023, one of the most important gatherings of the global furniture industry, will bring together around 140,000 industry professionals in Türkiye’s biggest metropolis between Jan. 24 and 29.

In line with its objective to become the world’s top five exporters with a production capacity of $25 billion, the Turkish furniture industry will host more than 1,000 exhibitors and 3,000 companies in 28 halls in TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Expo Center (IFM) during the fair.

MOSFED Board of Directors Chairman Ahmet Güleç said that the IIFF hosted 122,000 visitors in its first year in 2022.

“Surveys conducted during the previous fair and the feedback we received indicated that both exhibitors and visitors left the fair with over 90 percent satisfaction. We have high expectations from IIFF 2023,” he said.

Güleç also said they want to reach visitors from Europe and America particularly.

“Our fair offers participating companies the opportunity to increase their awareness, to exhibit their new products and technologies, to strengthen the customer-dealer network and to follow the industrial developments both in Türkiye and in the world,” he added.