Istanbul taxi chief says efficiency, not more cabs, key to solving shortage

Istanbul taxi chief says efficiency, not more cabs, key to solving shortage

ISTANBUL  
Istanbul taxi chief says efficiency, not more cabs, key to solving shortage

 

Istanbul’s taxi problem can be solved by improving efficiency rather than increasing the number of cabs, according to İsmet Dalcı, the head of the Istanbul Taxi Drivers Chamber (İTEO).

Dalcı noted that Istanbul currently has 20,311 taxis operated by around 60,000 drivers, but emphasized that the core issue lies in how efficiently those taxis are used.

“Istanbul taxis operate at 48 percent efficiency. A taxi that drives 100 kilometers is occupied for only 48 kilometers and runs empty for 52 kilometers. This is very low,” he said.

“If we increase efficiency from 48 percent to 90 percent, it would have the same impact as adding 8,531 new taxis without increasing the actual number,” he explained.

Dalcı also criticized the complexity of the current system, noting that Istanbul has five types of taxis — yellow, turquoise, yellow-black, black and app-based.

“Neither passengers nor taxi drivers fully understand even the base fares. This should not be the case,” he said. “In a city like Istanbul, there should only be two types: standard yellow taxis and black VIP taxis that can carry up to eight passengers.”

He added that the chamber plans to propose the “Singapore model” to local authorities.

This model integrates taxi dispatch systems with stations and digitally records all journeys, while complaints, feedback and lost-and-found issues are handled through a centralized system, allowing for faster responses and improved service quality, he explained.

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