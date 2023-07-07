Istanbul starts evening inspections on illegal migrants

ISTANBUL

Istanbul police have initiated a new practice of conducting nightly inspections against illegal migrants across various locations, ranging from tour boats on the Bosphorus to entertainment venues.

The first inspection carried out late on July 5 resulted in the apprehension of 354 illegal migrants.

Collaborating with relevant units, Istanbul police targeted Avcılar, Küçükçekmece, Büyükçekmece, Kadıköy, Bakırköy, Beyoğlu, Bağcılar, Esenyurt, Fatih and Zeytinburnu districts, which were chosen due to their known density of illegal migrants.

During the audit, 1,482 foreign nationals were subject to control measures, with 25 tour boats on the strait also undergoing inspections. As a result, the authorities discovered that the documents of 12 boats had expired, leading to administrative action being taken against them.

The captured illegal migrants have been handed over to removal centers for deportation.

Police officials have emphasized that inspections will persist in districts with high concentrations of illegal migrants, while also expanding to other areas in the coming days. The goal is to continue the nonstop evening inspections until the issue of illegal migration is effectively resolved in Istanbul, they added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that out of the 280 organizers apprehended during migrant smuggling operations, 168 were arrested. Judicial control decisions have been issued for the remaining 112 individuals, the minister informed.