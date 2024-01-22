Istanbul ranks third in 'Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers'

ISTANBUL

The bustling metropolis of Istanbul ranked third in the "Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers" list, which features destinations praised for their appeal to solo travelers.

The Greek island of Rhodes topped the list, which features destinations ranked on the basis of Hungarian-based airline company Wizz Air's traveler comments on popular travel platform Tripadvisor.

The Croatian city of Split ranked second, while Istanbul shared the third spot with the city of Faro in Portugal. The surprising absence of renowned destinations such as London, Paris and Rome suggests that smaller or less mainstream cities are gaining popularity among solo travelers.

Istanbul received high praise from tourists, with the report stating, "Istanbul boasts a stellar 67 percent approval rating from tourists, earning it a five-star rating. Restaurants, in particular, received an outstanding 71 percent excellence rating."

"Solo travelers seek destinations that entertain them, and the cities on our list are tailored to meet that expectation," said Andras Rado, a senior executive at Wizz Air.

The list aims to assist solo travelers in selecting destinations that provide a vibrant and enjoyable experience. Istanbul's high ranking is attributed to its diverse attractions and the exceptional performance of its restaurants, contributing to its allure for independent explorers. As travel preferences evolve, the recognition of Istanbul as a top choice for solo travel highlights the city's enduring appeal among international tourists.