Istanbul ranks third in 'Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers'

Istanbul ranks third in 'Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers'

ISTANBUL
Istanbul ranks third in Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers

The bustling metropolis of Istanbul ranked third in the "Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers" list, which features destinations praised for their appeal to solo travelers.

The Greek island of Rhodes topped the list, which features destinations ranked on the basis of Hungarian-based airline company Wizz Air's traveler comments on popular travel platform Tripadvisor.

The Croatian city of Split ranked second, while Istanbul shared the third spot with the city of Faro in Portugal. The surprising absence of renowned destinations such as London, Paris and Rome suggests that smaller or less mainstream cities are gaining popularity among solo travelers.

Istanbul received high praise from tourists, with the report stating, "Istanbul boasts a stellar 67 percent approval rating from tourists, earning it a five-star rating. Restaurants, in particular, received an outstanding 71 percent excellence rating."

"Solo travelers seek destinations that entertain them, and the cities on our list are tailored to meet that expectation," said Andras Rado, a senior executive at Wizz Air.

The list aims to assist solo travelers in selecting destinations that provide a vibrant and enjoyable experience. Istanbul's high ranking is attributed to its diverse attractions and the exceptional performance of its restaurants, contributing to its allure for independent explorers. As travel preferences evolve, the recognition of Istanbul as a top choice for solo travel highlights the city's enduring appeal among international tourists.

Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

    Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

  2. FM in New York for UN meeting on Palestine

    FM in New York for UN meeting on Palestine

  3. Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

    Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

  4. Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

    Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

  5. Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

    Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters
Recommended
Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar

Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar
Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland
Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone

Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone
Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields

Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields
Compensation ruled for counterfeit exhibition

Compensation ruled for counterfeit exhibition
Surge in ‘joker companies’ raise alarms over road safety

Surge in ‘joker companies’ raise alarms over road safety
WORLD Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a temple Monday that embodies the triumph of his muscular Hindu nationalist politics, galvanising loyalists in an unofficial start to his re-election campaign this year.
ECONOMY Sony terminates Indian merger with Zee

Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

Sony "terminated" on Monday the $10-billion merger of its Indian operations with local rival Zee Entertainment that would have created a new streaming giant in the world's most populous nation.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".