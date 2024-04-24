Plucking endangered tulips in Muş comes with hefty fine

MUŞ

In the eastern province of Muş, a hefty fine will be imposed on those who pluck endangered tulips unique to the region.

The plains in the city have burst into a vibrant red as tulips bloom with the arrival of spring, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

These distinctive red spear-like tulips, identified as Muş 1071 and registered as an endemic plant species, attract swarms of visitors eager to witness and capture their beauty against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains during the brief 15-day period when they flourish.

However, authorities warn that plucking or trading the endangered tulips will result in a fine of more than 387,141 Turkish Liras (around $11,880), leaving visitors hesitant to even touch the tulips. The administrative penalty serves as a deterrent against further endangering these rare blooms.