Galata tower restoration nears completion with new lightning rod installed

ISTANBUL

The restoration of Istanbul’s iconic Galata Tower is nearing completion, with the installation of a lightning rod at its peak.

While exterior repairs and earthquake strengthening efforts are finished, work on the tower’s cone is ongoing. Closed since Nov. 1, 2023 for restoration, the eighth floor remains off-limits to visitors.

On Feb. 23, the entire historical building was closed to visitors within the scope of exterior repairs and earthquake reinforcement work.

The 674-year-old tower underwent extensive restoration, including that of its 270-kilogram copper spire. Georadar studies were conducted on the building’s walls and floor, and scaffolding surrounded the tower during repairs.

Now, as the scaffolding is removed, the tower’s new state is revealed, although the work on the eighth floor continues.

With only a few days left until completion, visitors anticipate the tower’s restoration to its full glory.