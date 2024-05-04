Designer plans cartoon to introduce Türkiye’s ancient cities to kids

ANKARA

A digital designer in the southern province of Antalya has launched a project to digitally model Türkiye's ancient cities for children and young people and turn them into a cartoon series.

Hüseyin Gazi Gül, a 23-year-old digital designer, began his project by meticulously recreating Turkey's iconic landmarks in 3D digital form. His vision extends beyond Antalya, as he endeavors to depict ancient cities and historical landmarks from all 81 provinces of Türkiye in his cartoons.

Speaking about his inspiration, Gül emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and ensuring it is passed down to future generations. He noted that children today are deeply engaged with cartoons, animations and games, making these mediums ideal for introducing historical sites in an engaging manner.

"The project emerged when I realized that children and young people do not know the ancient cities in our country," said Gül. "I strive for children to learn the historical points in the country they live in."

"So far, I have completed the Clock Tower, the Temple of Apollo in the ancient city of Antalya’s Side district and the Fluted Minaret among the historical places in Antalya," he stressed.

While the modeling process itself doesn't take significant time, Gül highlighted the importance of crafting engaging storylines for each episode of the cartoon series. He is committed to accessing accurate historical sources to ensure the educational value of his project.