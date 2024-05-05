Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

ANKARA

As part of cost-saving measures implemented in the ministries and other official institutions, 69 police officers responsible for the protection of senior officials in the Interior Ministry have been relieved of their duties, and two security vehicles assigned to Minister Ali Yerlikaya have been withdrawn.

Additionally, the appointments of police personnel serving in the offices of Yerlikaya and his deputies, Bülent Turan, Münir Karaloğlu, Mehmet Aktaş and Ramazan Sağlam, were terminated.

The ministry also decided to conclude the duties of 69 police officers temporarily assigned to the private offices and protection details of deputy ministers. Each of the four deputy ministers now retains only two police officers, one serving as a driver and the other as a bodyguard.

Furthermore, the authorities reduced the number of vehicles and personnel in Yerlikaya's convoy, eliminating two security vehicles previously accompanying Yerlikaya.

"With the reduction in security vehicles, there has been a significant decrease in the number of rotating guards. However, in the event of any threat or necessity, reassignments will be made accordingly,” a ministry statement said.