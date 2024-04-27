White goods sales surge 28 percent

White goods sales surge 28 percent

ISTANBUL
White goods sales surge 28 percent

Domestic sales of white goods increased by 28 percent in the first three months of 2024 from a year ago, according to the data from White Goods Manufacturers’ Association of Türkiye (TÜRKBESD).

However, the industry’s exports declined by 5 percent annually in the same period.

Total sales, including domestic and international sales, amounted to 8.3 million units, marking a 5 percent increase compared to the January-March period of 2023, said the association.

The industry’s output rose only 1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

In March alone, sales on the domestic white goods market surged 24 percent year-on-year, while exports plunged 11 percent annually.

Local white goods companies’ production declined by 2 percent year-on-year in March to 3 million units.

Rising costs are posing challenges to the industry’s competitiveness, said Gökhan Sığın, the president of TÜRKBESD.

He noted that the industry’s exports have been on the decline in the past two years and the outlook for exports is not expected to change in the short-term, according Sığın.

“Exports have been falling due to the contraction in the global market. But the domestic market has remained rather stable,” he said.

Sığın stressed that it is crucial that domestic consumers have enough purchasing power so that demand for white goods remains strong.

“However, some measures taken recently such as reducing credit card installments and increasing interest rates and commissions on credit cards are posing threats,” he said, calling for taking actions to preserve consumers’ purchasing power and to reduce costs in the industry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks

Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks

    Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks

  2. Lawyers set to convene for ‘defense rally’

    Lawyers set to convene for ‘defense rally’

  3. Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies

    Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies

  4. New Atatürk monument marks iconic photo spot 109 years on

    New Atatürk monument marks iconic photo spot 109 years on

  5. Edirne hotel bookings surge ahead of spring festivities

    Edirne hotel bookings surge ahead of spring festivities
Recommended
Rent prices in real terms declined in March, shows study

Rent prices in real terms declined in March, shows study
ByteDance says no plans to sell TikTok after US ban law

ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law
Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister
Microsoft expands its AI empire abroad

Microsoft expands its AI empire abroad
Türkiye to continue to pursue resource diversification strategy: Energy Minister

Türkiye to continue to pursue resource diversification strategy: Energy Minister
Visa issues may hamper exports, says association

Visa issues may hamper exports, says association
WORLD Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks

Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal as mediators seek to revive talks

Hamas said it was studying on Saturday the latest Israeli counterproposal regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza, a day after a delegation from mediator Egypt reportedly arrived in Israel in a bid to jump-start stalled negotiations.
ECONOMY White goods sales surge 28 percent

White goods sales surge 28 percent

Domestic sales of white goods increased by 28 percent in the first three months of 2024 from a year ago, according to the data from White Goods Manufacturers’ Association of Türkiye (TÜRKBESD).
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿