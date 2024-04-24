Muğla maps noise pollution to improve quality of life

MUĞLA
Muğla, a touristic province in Türkiye’s west, is taking steps to combat noise pollution and improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

The Muğla Municipality is developing a strategic noise map of the entire province to identify and address noise sources.

Stakeholders from various institutions and organizations gathered for a meeting coordinated by the municipality to discuss the project. This comprehensive initiative will assess noise levels across 130 kilometers of highways, Dalaman Airport, Milas/Bodrum Airport, over 1,500 entertainment venues and roughly 3,000 industrial facilities throughout Muğla.

Muğla is a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors each year. In 2023 alone, the province welcomed over 3.3 million international tourists, with approximately 1.5 million being British. This figure represents a significant increase from 2022's 2.9 million visitors.

In Muğla's Bodrum district, while long vehicle queues were formed before the last Eid al-Fitr, more than 30,000 vehicles entered the seaside town.

The municipality aims to attract even more tourists in the coming year while prioritizing a comfortable living environment for both residents and visitors.

