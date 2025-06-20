‘Istanbul My Love’ on Go Türkiye’s YouTube channel

The mini-seriesIstanbul My Love,” which captures the soul of Istanbul through a cinematic lens, premiered on June 19 on Go Türkiye’s YouTube channel, featuring Engin Akyürek and Afra Saraçoğlu in the leading roles.

 

According to the official announcement, the series was produced as part of a global promotional campaign for Istanbul and will be presented to international audiences across regions, including the Middle East and Europe. The digital campaign aims to showcase the city’s charm to viewers abroad.

 

Directed by Ozan Açıktan, the cast also includes Yasemin Kay Allen and İlayda Akdoğan alongside Akyürek and Saraçoğlu.

 

Comprised of 10 episodes, each around three minutes long, “Istanbul My Love” offers viewers a poetic exploration of the city’s aesthetic spirit, the struggle against fate in modern times, and the intuitive nature of love.

 

Shot entirely in Istanbul, the production takes viewers on a sensory journey through the city’s iconic landmarks, including Çırağan Palace, Rixos Tersane, Galataport, Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Taksim, Karaköy, the Bosphorus and Beyoğlu.

 

Saraçoğlu plays “Istanbul,” a young entrepreneur who believes even love can be programmed, thanks to her innovative artificial intelligence software. She pitches her idea to Tan (Akyürek), a successful but emotionally reserved businessman. Tan challenges the algorithm by proposing to find true love in just three dates. If the experiment succeeds, he promises to invest in her company. What begins as a tech-driven experiment gradually turns into an emotional and personal journey for both characters.

