Istanbul museums to welcome visitors during Eid holiday

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The must-visit museums in Turkey’s largest city Istanbul will continue to welcome art and history aficionados during the four-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

With Turkey set to observe the religious festival from July 31 to Aug. 3, the Topkapı Palace Museum, Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul Archeology Museums and Basilica Cistern on the historical peninsula, and contemporary art museums and thematic museums located in various parts of the city will become a frequent destination for domestic and foreign tourists during the holiday.

Topkapı Palace Museum, which was used as the administrative, educational and artistic center of the Ottoman Empire for 400 years from Mehmed the Conqueror to Sultan Abdulmejid, will also be open between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (0600-1500GMT) during the holiday except the first day of the Eid.

Similarly, Dolmabahçe Palace, Beylerbeyi Palace, Küçüksu Pavilion, Beykoz Mecidiye Pavilion, Ihlamur Pavilion, Maslak Pavilion, Yıldız Şale Pavilion, Aynalikavak Pavilion, Florya Atatürk Marine Pavilion, will be open for visitors on the second, third and fourth days of the holiday.

Dolmabahçe Palace and other palaces, mansions, and pavilions can be visited between 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Istanbul Archaeological Museums, which host many historical works, including the Alexander Sarcophagus and the Kadesh Treaty - known to be the first international peace treaty recorded in history - will be open to visitors on the first day of the Eid between 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (1000-1400GMT).

The venue, which includes three separate museums: the ArcheologyMuseum, the Old Oriental Works Museum and the Tiled Kiosk Museum, can be visited between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (0700-1400GMT) on the eve of Eid and during the holiday.

The complex, which was founded by archaeologist, musician and painter Osman Hamdi Bey, has been welcoming those who want to travel in the corridors of history and trace civilizations for 128 years.



Miniaturk, Panorama 1453 History Museum



The Basilica Cistern, Miniaturk, Panorama 1453 History Museum, operated by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, will also host its visitors during the holiday.

Built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian in 542 to meet the water need of the Great Palace, the Basilica Cistern will be closed on the first day of the holiday and can be visited on other days between 9 a.m.-6.30 p.m. (0600-1530GMT).

Miniaturk in Golden Horn which brings together the rich architectural heritage of civilizations from ancient age to Rome, from Byzantine to Seljuk and Ottoman, will be open between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (0600-1600GMT) during the Eid except for the first day of the holiday.

Panorama 1453 Museum, one of the favorite places in Istanbul will be closed on the first day of the holiday and will welcome visitors between 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (0500-1500GMT) on Aug. 1, 2 and 3.

The Tekfur Palace, known as the only palace to survive from the Blaherne Palace complex in Istanbul, and built between Edirnekapı and Eğrikapı districts on the European side, adjacent to the city’s land walls, will be open

to visitors between 09.00-18.00 on the eve of the holiday and the Eid except the first day.

Located in the Hasköy district on the northern side of the Golden Horn, Rahmi M. Koç Museum will host visitors between 9.30 a.m.-5 p.m. (0630-1400GMT) on Aug. 1, 2, and 3.

The Istanbul Toy Museum, founded by the poet and writer Sunay Akın, will continue to exhibit the most favorite examples of toys from 1700s between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (0800-1600GMT) during the holiday eve and Eid.

The museum, which Akın established with toys bought from collectors, antiques, and auctions in more than 40 countries in 20 years, presents the world history to visitors with more fun and memorable learning method.

Istanbul’s wax museum Madame Tussauds which hosts figures of famous and important names from music to cinema, from sports to state administrators, including Turkey’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, first Turkish female

Prime Minister Tansu Çiller, 13th-century Islamic Sufi scholar Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Beren Saat, Kivanç Tatlıtuğ, can be visited every day during the Eid from noon to 6 p.m. (0900-1500GMT).

Turkey's first contemporary art museum Istanbul Modern will host exhibitions, Guests: Artists and Craftspeople as well as Lütfi Özkök: Portraits.

The museum will be open to visitors on Aug. 1 and 2. Museums and ancient sites in Turkey reopened in June after a brief closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.



