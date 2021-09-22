Istanbul mayor visits Athens, meets officials

The mayor of Turkey’s metropolitan Istanbul met Greek prime minister in Athens on Sept. 21. 

Ekrem Imamoğlu was received by Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, the official seat of Greek prime minister.

He also held a meeting with Kostas Bakoyannis, the mayor of Athens, at the Athens City Hall.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Imamoğlu said contacts between the two municipalities are important to develop historical, cultural, economic and humanitarian ties.

Bakoyannis, who visited Istanbul in March, said dialogue between the two cities is a new and good start for a common future.

