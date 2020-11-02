Istanbul mayor leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

The mayor of Turkish metropolis Istanbul was discharged from hospital on Oct. 2 following a 10-day COVID-19 treatment.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the hospital, Ekrem İmamoğlu said he will stay in quarantine at home for four more days.

He said antibodies have formed in his blood, according to results of tests carried out in the morning and they are waiting for the result of PCR test.

He called on people to comply with the mask, distance and hygiene rules.

İmamoğlu said he will visit the quake-hit Izmir province after his quarantine days are over and wished Allah’s mercy on the victims.

 

