Istanbul-inspired Mango founder dies in hiking accident

ISTANBUL

Isak Andiç Ermay, the Istanbul-born founder of Mango, has left behind a legacy that intertwines his Turkish roots and entrepreneurial spirit.

Andiç died at 71 in an accident in Montserrat, Spain, after falling approximately 100 meters during a hike with his family. The company confirmed his death on Dec. 14.

Born in 1953 to a Sephardic Jewish family, Andiç spent the first 14 years of his life in Türkiye. His family retains Turkish citizenship and visits Türkiye several times a year.

In a 2009 interview with daily Hürriyet, he expressed how his Turkish identity remained integral throughout his life. “My roots are in Türkiye. Of course, I feel Turkish. When I land at Atatürk Airport, I always say, ‘Finally, I’m here.’”

His family’s move to Spain in 1968 was driven by economic challenges after his father’s business of importing electrical equipment was disrupted by new Turkish import laws.

Settling in Barcelona, Andiç entered the fashion world by selling embroidered shirts made from Şile cloth with his brother Nahman.

By the age of 17, he was a budding entrepreneur, selling at flea markets before opening his first stores in 1979.

Despite living most of his life in Spain, Andiç’s ties to Istanbul and Türkiye remained unbroken. He frequently visited the city, often hosting Spanish political and media figures on tours of the Bosphorus. Spain's El Pais newspaper wrote, “It all started with the entrepreneurial spirit of Isak Andiç, who came from Türkiye.”

"Istanbul is one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” he said, describing how he loved the food, colors and smells of his birthplace. He even imported Turkish staples such as bulgur, whole grains made from cracked wheat; meatballs from the famous Beyti Restaurant; and marzipan, a sweet confection.

Andiç infused his Turkish roots into his business, with every Mango store — now over 2,700 in 120 countries — featuring an evil eye bead, a nod to his mother’s superstitions.

Andiç’s Mango story began in 1984 after a vacation in the Philippines, where he was inspired by the fruit. The first store opened on Barcelona’s famous Paseo de Gracia and quickly gained popularity.

By 1992, Mango had expanded internationally, starting with Portugal and France. In 1996, the brand returned to its founder’s roots, opening its first Turkish store in Istanbul. Today, Mango operates as one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, selling nearly 160 million clothing items annually and employing 15,500 people worldwide. Many of the company’s products are manufactured in Türkiye.

Andiç’s strategic vision drove Mango’s success. “He realized having a single name for all stores would strengthen the brand,” noted Cesar de Vicente, Mango’s global retail director. Andiç’s ability to adapt to the latest trends at affordable prices solidified Mango’s position alongside rivals like Zara.

From Kate Moss to Penelope Cruz, Mango’s campaigns featured global icons. The company now aims to expand to over 3,000 stores by 2026.

Beyond Mango, Andiç was a prominent figure in Spanish business. He held shares in Banco Sabadell and was praised for his contributions to the arts. Forbes ranked him as Spain’s fifth richest individual in 2024, with a fortune of 4.5 billion euros ($4.73 billion).

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro called Andiç “a visionary who turned a Spanish firm into a world leader in fashion.” While, Salvador Illa, head of Catalonia’s regional government, highlighted his role in elevating Catalonia’s global image.