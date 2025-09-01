Istanbul inflation slows to 1.8 percent in August: Chamber

Istanbul inflation slows to 1.8 percent in August: Chamber

ISTANBUL
Istanbul inflation slows to 1.8 percent in August: Chamber

Consumer inflation in Istanbul eased in August, with the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) reporting a 1.84 percent monthly increase in its Consumer Price Index, down from 2.62 percent in July.

The annual inflation rate also declined, falling from 42.48 percent to 40.83 percent.

Prices in the city of over 15 million residents have risen 26.07 percent since the end of 2024, according to İTO.

In August, food and drink prices climbed 2.28 percent month-on-month and 35.4 percent year-on-year, while housing costs rose 2.48 percent monthly and 68.89 percent annually.

Clothing prices dropped 2.95 percent from July, though the annual increase stood at 41.08 percent. Health prices remained flat on a monthly basis but were up 41.23 percent year-on-year.

Transportation costs edged up 0.18 percent in August and 21.66 percent annually. Restaurant and hotel prices increased 0.39 percent monthly and 35.55 percent year-on-year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK is scheduled to release the nationwide inflation data on Sept. 3.

Türkiye’s consumer prices likely rose 1.79 percent in August, according to a survey of 25 economists conducted by AA Finans.

Based on this average, annual inflation is projected to decline to 32.63 percent in August.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

    Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

  2. Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

    Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

  3. Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

    Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

  4. Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

    Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

  5. US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report

    US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report
Recommended
Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July
1.2 million immigrants out of US labor force under Trump

1.2 million immigrants out of US labor force under Trump
South Korea posts record chip exports in August

South Korea posts record chip exports in August
No tax hikes, vows Germanys Chancellor Friedrich Merz

No tax hikes, vows Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Brent drops over $4 in August after three-month rally

Brent drops over $4 in August after three-month rally
Türkiye’s manufacturing PMI improves in August

Türkiye’s manufacturing PMI improves in August
WORLD Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce Mediterranean winds forced a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, to return to Barcelona, organisers said on Monday.
ECONOMY Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity exceeded 120,000 megawatts as of the end of July, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿