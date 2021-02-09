Istanbul hit by heavy storm

  February 09 2021

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s largest city was hit with a heavy storm early on Feb. 9, with trees and roofs toppled. 

The storm began with light rain on Istanbul’s European districts including Sultangazi, Gaziosmanpaşa, Bakırköy, Bağcılar, Beyoğlu, Kağıthane, Bayrampaşa and Esenler.

Strong winds toppled a tree outside the Florya train station but did not affect the services. The tree was removed by staff at the station.

In Ataköy, a tree caused damage to a parked car when it fell onto the vehicle.

Some ferry services in the city have been canceled due to strong winds, local operators said Tuesday.

Istanbul Sea Bus Company (IDO) said it canceled some services, including lines between Istanbul and Bursa provinces.

Istanbul’s City Lines, run by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, also canceled some services because of strong winds.

