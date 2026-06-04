Court upholds state foundations’ claim over Basilica Cistern

Court upholds state foundations’ claim over Basilica Cistern

ISTANBUL
Court upholds state foundations’ claim over Basilica Cistern

A Turkish court has upheld the Directorate General of Foundations’ claim over Istanbul’s historic Basilica Cistern (Yerebatan Sarnıcı), rejecting an appeal by the Istanbul Municipality and confirming the site’s transfer to vakıf (endowment) administration.

According to a statement from the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, the ruling affirms that the property is legally classified as a vakıf, a form of charitable endowment under Ottoman-era foundation law, which requires such assets to be managed on behalf of their original endowment purpose. Following the decision, an official notice was sent to the municipality requesting the evacuation of the site within the designated timeframe.

The ruling concludes a long-running legal dispute over the management of the landmark, which had been operated by the municipality. With the court decision, administrative control of the Basilica Cistern has formally reverted to the Directorate General of Foundations.

Authorities said the broader process seeks to register and restore vakıf properties currently held by public institutions, ensuring their preservation in line with their original endowment status.

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