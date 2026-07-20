Erdoğan: Türkiye won’t leave Turkish Cypriots alone

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 20 reaffirmed his support for Turkish Cypriots, pledging that Türkiye would continue to stand by them in what he described as their “just struggle” as Ankara marked the 52nd anniversary of its 1974 military operation on the island.

“I congratulate the Turkish Cypriot people on their 20th July Peace and Freedom Day with my sincerest feelings, and send my greetings to my Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters,” Erdoğan said in a post on social media.

Commemorative ceremonies, concerts, sporting events, conferences, seminars and symposiums were held across Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus to mark the anniversary.

Erdoğan did not attend the events on the island, marking the third time he has skipped the anniversary commemorations after also being absent in 2016 and 2022.

“On the 52nd anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, I commemorate our heroic martyrs with mercy and our veterans with gratitude,” Erdoğan said.

“As the motherland and guarantor country, we will never leave the Turkish Cypriot people alone in their just struggle,” he added.

Cyprus has remained divided for decades between Turkish Cypriots in the north and Greek Cypriots in the south despite repeated U.N.-backed efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye launched its military intervention on July 20, 1974, five days after a coup backed by Greek military junta sought to unite the island with Greece.

In 2004, Greek Cypriot voters rejected a U.N.-backed reunification plan in a referendum. The internationally recognized southern administration later joined the European Union as the sole representative. The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

Negotiations to reunify the island under a bicommunal federation have been at a standstill since U.N.-sponsored talks collapsed in 2017.

Messages from political leaders

Turkish political leaders on July 20 marked the anniversary, reaffirming support for Turkish Cypriots.



Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the operation “ensured the security of Turkish Cypriots and laid the foundations for lasting peace and stability” on the island.



Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also praised the operation, saying Türkiye would continue to defend the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots.



Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu commemorated those killed in the operation and paid tribute to veterans, while ousted main opposition leader Özgür Özel said the security and rights of Turkish Cypriots remained “a common cause.”



Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli reiterated support for international recognition of Turkish Cyprus, rejected a federal settlement model for the island and criticized the European Parliament’s stance on the issue. He also defended the continued presence of Turkish troops

on the island.