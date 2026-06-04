24 districts edge closer to provincial status

ANKARA

In a move reshaping Türkiye’s administrative landscape, new statistical criteria have positioned 24 major districts for provincial status, reflecting local economies and populations that match, and sometimes exceed, those of established provinces.

The debate over creating new provinces periodically resurfaces in Türkiye, where administrative boundaries are established through legislation. According to criteria outlined by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), districts seeking elevation to provincial status must meet two key requirements: a population of at least 100,000 and a distance of more than 30 kilometers by road from the provincial center to which they are currently attached.

Officials note that districts failing to satisfy either threshold cannot be considered within the legal framework, regardless of local demands or political support. The population requirement excludes smaller districts, while the distance criterion is intended to preserve administrative and geographic cohesion around existing provincial capitals.

The updated list has drawn attention because several candidate districts are larger than many of Türkiye’s current provinces. Topping the list is the Mediterranean resort district of Alanya, home to 371,547 residents. It is followed by Tarsus with 358,510 inhabitants, Çorlu with 306,939, and İnegöl with 306,004. All four districts exceed the 300,000 population threshold and are frequently cited as among the strongest candidates for eventual provincial status.

The list also includes districts that serve as important regional centers for industry, agriculture, tourism and trade. Among them are Manavgat (266,480), İskenderun (228,149), Fethiye (187,332), Bandırma (169,476) and Cizre (166,290).

Other districts meeting the criteria are Yüksekova, Midyat, Polatlı, Elbistan, Kozan, Ünye, Kahta, Ergani, Lüleburgaz, Ereğli, Nazilli, Erciş, Karadeniz Ereğli, Edremit and Siverek.

While inclusion on the list does not automatically trigger a change in administrative status, the districts identified by TÜİK are regarded as meeting the baseline demographic and geographic requirements needed for consideration. Any future creation of new provinces would require a separate legislative process and political approval, but the updated criteria have once again fueled public debate over whether Türkiye’s administrative map could eventually expand beyond its current 81 provinces.