US House approves resolution to halt military action against Iran

US House approves resolution to halt military action against Iran

WASHINGTON
US House approves resolution to halt military action against Iran

 

The U.S. House for the first time on June 3 approved a war powers resolution that would halt the U.S. military action against Iran, defying President Donald Trump as a handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to end the three-month-long conflict that has reordered politics at home and abroad.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had tried to prevent an outcome that would show the mounting opposition to the war, abruptly shutting down floor action two weeks ago when the resolution was on the verge of approval. But displeasure has only grown as the conflict drags on and as Trump struggles to negotiate a plan for peace.

“Enough is enough,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who led the effort.

The roll call was 215-208, but next steps are uncertain.

The war powers resolution from the House would not immediately stop the war, but it would provide a symbolic, if not legal, step against further military action.

Trump would likely reject any measure from Congress to limit his commander-in-chief authority. Still, the tally, with four Republicans joining Democrats, was a rebuke of the president’s war strategy, and cheers erupted in the House chamber.

Since the U.S. joined Israel in launching the Feb. 28 strikes on Iran, Americans have seen gas prices spike at the pumps, adding to inflationary pressure on consumer spending.

Iran has been able to interrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz , a vital channel for a large segment of the world’s oil, natural gas and related products such as fertilizer.

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