Istanbul has 30 pct of national GDP

  • December 10 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Istanbul had the highest share of gross domestic product with 30.1 percent in 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Dec. 9.

Istanbul was followed by the capital city Ankara (9.6 percent) and the Aegean province of İzmir (6.1 percent), it added.
The highest GDP per capita was estimated for Istanbul with 97,950 Turkish Liras in 2020.

It was followed by the northwestern industrial province of Kocaeli with 96,745 liras and Ankara with 85, 396 liras.

In 2020, GDP per capita figures for 14 provinces were over the average of that of Turkey.

While Turkey’s annual GDP with chain-linked volume index increased by 1.79 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, GDP percentage change of 63 provinces increased over that average.

