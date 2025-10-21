Istanbul Forest Innovation Week kicks off with hundreds of experts

Istanbul Forest Innovation Week (IFIW), which brings together scientists, experts and industry representatives from around the world, began Monday with the theme "From Green Homeland to World Forestry."

The event is being organized by the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry's General Directorate of Forestry in cooperation with the U.N. Forest Forum (UNFF) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and will be an important platform to shape the future of global forestry policies. Anadolu serves as the global communication partner of Istanbul Forest Innovation Week 2025.

The event, which began with opening remarks by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli, General Director of Forestry Bekir Karacabey, UNFF Secretariat Director Juliette Biao, FAO Central Asia Subregional Coordinator and FAO Türkiye Representative Nabil Gangi, will last five days with the participation of 75 countries, 30 international organizations and over 400 expert representatives.

As part of the event, machinery, equipment and technologies used in forest firefighting such as the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle and firefighting helicopters will be exhibited at the event area, and Türkiye's capabilities in this area will be highlighted.

Throughout the week, panels, workshops, field trips and bilateral meetings will address a wide range of topics, from climate change and digital forestry to forest firefighting and technological solutions. The event will highlight Türkiye's experience in forest firefighting and sustainable forestry, its digitalization vision and innovative practices.

The "Istanbul Declaration" to be prepared at the end of the event will be presented to the 21st Session of the UNFF and will shape the international forestry agenda.

Türkiye as a 'visionary country' in forestry

In his opening remarks, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said: "Thanks to our work, Türkiye has become a visionary country, cited as an example globally for its sustainable and technology-supported forestry practices."

He emphasized that their goal is to take forestry to the top by utilizing the latest technologies, including smart sensors, the Internet of Things and autonomous solutions.

General Director of Forestry Bekir Karacabey said they were witnessing the emergence of a new global vision for forestry, adding that the risks of the climate crisis are increasing daily and forests are the greatest antidote to this.

He noted that they have implemented the Climate Resilient Forestry Project in collaboration with the World Bank, saying: "Forests are our most important argument in the fight against climate change. It is crucial that forests are resilient and that they be made resilient."

