Istanbul film studios welcome visitors with Eid festivities

ISTANBUL

Bozdağ Film Studios, one of Europe’s largest film production complexes, is hosting visitors during the Eid al-Fitr with a series of special events blending entertainment, history and traditional cuisine.

Located in the Beykoz district on the Asian side of Istanbul, the 200-acre studio has served as the filming location for some of Türkiye’s most popular historical dramas, including "Resurrection: Ertuğrul,” “Establishment: Osman,” “Epic,” and “Establishment: Orhan.”

During the holiday period, the studio will host actor meet-and-greet sessions, live performances and immersive cultural experiences. Actors including Barış Falay, Çağrı Şensoy, Mustafa Üstündağ and Alina Boz are scheduled to meet fans across different days of the celebration.

A highlight of the program is the equestrian stage performance “Epic of the Horses,” described as Türkiye’s first and only horse-based theatrical show.

Featuring around 40 performers and nine horses, the production portrays the heroic story of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, and his wife Bala Hatun through choreography and acrobatics.

“We want our guests to feel the spirit of traditional holidays,” said Alper Akalpoğlu, tourism coordinator at the studio, noting that the venue recreates elements of old Ramadan and Eid celebrations, from drummers to festive gatherings.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. Public spaces, cultural venues and tourist attractions often organize special programs to mark the festive atmosphere.

Throughout the three-day holiday, visitors will also be able to explore detailed replicas of historical settings frequently seen on screen, including Söğüt, İnegöl Castle, Karacahisar Castle and a reconstructed Ottoman-era bazaar.

Hands-on activities, such as horseback riding, archery and traditional crafts workshops, will also be available.

An on-site restaurant will serve a menu inspired by Seljuk palace cuisine, featuring dishes such as stuffed meatballs, dumplings and regional specialties, offering visitors a taste of historical gastronomy alongside the visual experience.

"Our mission is to sustain our traditions and offer an unforgettable experience," Bülent Adsay, the restaurant’s manager, noted, highlighting the holiday's role in fostering unity. "In this unique atmosphere, we invite everyone to discover the true essence of our culinary heritage."