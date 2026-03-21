Istanbul film studios welcome visitors with Eid festivities

Istanbul film studios welcome visitors with Eid festivities

ISTANBUL
Istanbul film studios welcome visitors with Eid festivities

Bozdağ Film Studios, one of Europe’s largest film production complexes, is hosting visitors during the Eid al-Fitr with a series of special events blending entertainment, history and traditional cuisine.

 

Located in the Beykoz district on the Asian side of Istanbul, the 200-acre studio has served as the filming location for some of Türkiye’s most popular historical dramas, including "Resurrection: Ertuğrul,” “Establishment: Osman,” “Epic,” and “Establishment: Orhan.”

 

During the holiday period, the studio will host actor meet-and-greet sessions, live performances and immersive cultural experiences. Actors including Barış Falay, Çağrı Şensoy, Mustafa Üstündağ and Alina Boz are scheduled to meet fans across different days of the celebration.

 

A highlight of the program is the equestrian stage performance “Epic of the Horses,” described as Türkiye’s first and only horse-based theatrical show.

 

Featuring around 40 performers and nine horses, the production portrays the heroic story of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, and his wife Bala Hatun through choreography and acrobatics.

 

“We want our guests to feel the spirit of traditional holidays,” said Alper Akalpoğlu, tourism coordinator at the studio, noting that the venue recreates elements of old Ramadan and Eid celebrations, from drummers to festive gatherings.

 

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. Public spaces, cultural venues and tourist attractions often organize special programs to mark the festive atmosphere.

 

Throughout the three-day holiday, visitors will also be able to explore detailed replicas of historical settings frequently seen on screen, including Söğüt, İnegöl Castle, Karacahisar Castle and a reconstructed Ottoman-era bazaar.

 

Hands-on activities, such as horseback riding, archery and traditional crafts workshops, will also be available.

 

An on-site restaurant will serve a menu inspired by Seljuk palace cuisine, featuring dishes such as stuffed meatballs, dumplings and regional specialties, offering visitors a taste of historical gastronomy alongside the visual experience.

 

"Our mission is to sustain our traditions and offer an unforgettable experience," Bülent Adsay, the restaurant’s manager, noted, highlighting the holiday's role in fostering unity. "In this unique atmosphere, we invite everyone to discover the true essence of our culinary heritage."

movie,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

    Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

  2. Explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicle washes ashore on Black Sea

    Explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicle washes ashore on Black Sea

  3. $100 mln loss as fire engulfs luxury yachts at Bodrum marina

    $100 mln loss as fire engulfs luxury yachts at Bodrum marina

  4. Nevruz should serve as beacon for peace in the region: Erdoğan

    Nevruz should serve as beacon for peace in the region: Erdoğan

  5. Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy

    Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy
Recommended
Türkiye in cultural diplomacy push to bring history home

Türkiye in cultural diplomacy push to bring history home
Ancient cave set for tourism development after discovery of ritual pit

Ancient cave set for tourism development after discovery of ritual pit
Gastronomy begins with understanding ingredient

Gastronomy begins with understanding ingredient
NYs New Museum returns contemporary to heart of Manhattan

NY's New Museum returns contemporary to heart of Manhattan
Ani draws record visitors

Ani draws record visitors
Ottoman-era village square found at Sillyon

Ottoman-era village square found at Sillyon
WORLD Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy

Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy

Former Greek finance minister accused Athens of serving United States’ and Israeli interests, arguing that Ankara has instead succeeded in positioning itself as a mediator amid regional crises.
ECONOMY Experts flag worries over US-China Board of Trade

Experts flag worries over US-China 'Board of Trade'

As Washington and Beijing mull a new mechanism to adjust trade between the world's two largest economies, some analysts warn that it could interfere with market forces, while others consider it a path to smoother coexistence.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿