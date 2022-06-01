Istanbul Digital Art Festival to kick off

ISTANBUL

The second Istanbul Digital Art Festival, focusing on presenting the effects of digitalization on art, will take place between June 3 and 12 in Fişekhane.

Organized by Avind, which is Turkey’s first artificial intelligence (AI) curator, and created by MEZO Digital as a result of a work of one year, the festival this year will question the concept “Is the Only Sustainable Energy in the World Human Creativity?”

The festival will feature the works of 13 national and international artists, chosen by Avind, on the subject of sustainability.

In addition, Azerbaijani artificial intelligence artist Shusha will reinterpret Karabakh’s works from ancient times to the present in digital art.

“What does it mean to be a curator in the age of technology? How can AI use technology as a curatorial practice? How does AI participate in a digital art exhibition? What criteria does AI choose to curate an art exhibition? What does digital artwork from the past and future mean for AI, or rather what does ‘past’ mean for AI? Which multi-disciplinary works of art will AI bring together in the exhibition?” are among the questions that will be focused on during the festival.

The festival, which will take place in the glass gallery and bath of Fişekhane, can be visited free of charge until June 12.

In the festival, curated by Bager Akbay and Esra Özkan together with Avind, Afra Sönmez, Ali Phi, Bahar Ergül, Balkan Karışman, Deniz Yılmaz, Deniz Töleğin, Nohlab, Orhan Kavrakoğlu, Osman Koç, Shusha, Entangled Others, Volkan Dinçer and Nastplas will present their works.