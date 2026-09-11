Istanbul closes three public beaches over water pollution

ISTANBUL

People relax under umbrellas at a public beach on a sunny day. (AA Photo)

The Istanbul Governor’s Office ordered the temporary closure of three public swimming areas after water samples failed to meet public health standards.

Authorities tested water from 15 popular beaches throughout the city on Sept. 4 to monitor public health. Laboratory results showed contamination at swimming zones in front of the Bakırköy-Yeşilköy International Hospital, the Bakırköy-Yeşilköy Police Station and Sarıyer-Gümüşdere Beach.

The governor’s office officially notified the Istanbul Municipality and other relevant agencies to investigate and eliminate potential pollution sources. Officials also instructed local district municipalities to shut off access to the affected waters, ordering them to inform residents through signs, posters and public announcements while taking all necessary safety measures.

Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner said the closures occur just days before the end of the city’s official swimming season running from June 15 to Sept. 15. Authorities previously designated 95 official swimming zones for the 2026 summer, evaluating the sites based on water quality, lifeguard availability and sanitation infrastructure.

Local health officials test water samples from all 95 locations every 15 days in internationally accredited laboratories, Güner said. The provincial health directorate publishes the real-time results on the yuzme.saglik.gov.tr website, he said.