Seasonal bird migration begins at Kızılırmak Delta in Samsun

Seasonal bird migration begins at Kızılırmak Delta in Samsun

SAMSUN
Seasonal bird migration begins at Kızılırmak Delta in Samsun

Migratory birds take flight over a wooden boardwalk at the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary in the northern province of Samsun this autumn. (AA photo)

Autumn migration has begun at the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary in northern Türkiye, as migratory species traveling south from northern regions arrive at the wetland to rest and feed along their routes.

Located across the districts of Bafra, Alaçam and 19 Mayıs in Samsun, the delta is among Türkiye’s most important wetlands and is included on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List. The area becomes increasingly active as the summer season ends and birds begin their seasonal migration.

Kadir Yılmaz, the site’s coordinator for Samsun Municipality, said birds arriving from the north use the delta as a stopover before continuing their journeys to warmer regions. He attributed the area’s importance to its sheltered environment and abundant food resources.

Visitors can observe a wide variety of species during the autumn migration, including ibises, herons, pelicans, cranes and swans, Yılmaz said. The delta is home to 365 of the 505 bird species recorded in Türkiye, making it one of the country’s richest bird habitats. Bird numbers and species diversity typically reach their highest levels during the winter months, when additional migratory species arrive.

The sanctuary also offers several ways for visitors to explore the vast wetland. Guided open-top bus tours operated by the municipality allow visitors to observe birds with the assistance of guides, while electric vehicles and bicycles can be used to travel through the site.

Visitors may also encounter free-roaming horses, water buffalo, cattle, wild rabbits and otters, Yılmaz said, adding that parts of the area can also be explored on foot.

The seasonal influx of migratory birds is expected to continue through autumn, offering visitors opportunities to observe species as they rest and feed before resuming their journeys along one of the region’s major migration routes.

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