Nationwide screenings detect 36,000 early cancer cases

ANKARA

Two women stand before an ‘early diagnosis saves lives’ banner. (İHA Photo)

Health professionals have screened 16.1 million people for cancer across the country over the past two years, diagnosing 36,000 patients at early stages and immediately initiating their medical treatments.

The nationwide initiative coincides with the seventh day of Public Health Week. The country currently operates 486 Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM), comprising 428 units within Healthy Life Centers and 58 mobile units.

These centers offer free screening programs for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers, alongside education on disease prevention. Citizens can also access these services through various community and family health facilities.

Mobile screening vehicles alone successfully reached more than 515,000 individuals, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said.

“Early diagnosis in cancer saves lives,” Memişoğlu said on social media, urging the public to adopt healthy diets, tobacco-free lifestyles and regular physical activity.

“Do not neglect our free screenings while putting these at the center of our lives. You are invited to KETEMs for yourself and your loved ones,” he said.

Cancer remains a leading cause of death globally. National health care systems consistently prioritize comprehensive early detection programs to reduce mortality rates, improve survival chances and lower long-term financial treatment costs for the most prevalent cancer types.