Nationwide screenings detect 36,000 early cancer cases

Nationwide screenings detect 36,000 early cancer cases

ANKARA
Nationwide screenings detect 36,000 early cancer cases

Two women stand before an ‘early diagnosis saves lives’ banner. (İHA Photo)

Health professionals have screened 16.1 million people for cancer across the country over the past two years, diagnosing 36,000 patients at early stages and immediately initiating their medical treatments.

The nationwide initiative coincides with the seventh day of Public Health Week. The country currently operates 486 Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM), comprising 428 units within Healthy Life Centers and 58 mobile units.

These centers offer free screening programs for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers, alongside education on disease prevention. Citizens can also access these services through various community and family health facilities.

Mobile screening vehicles alone successfully reached more than 515,000 individuals, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said.

“Early diagnosis in cancer saves lives,” Memişoğlu said on social media, urging the public to adopt healthy diets, tobacco-free lifestyles and regular physical activity.

“Do not neglect our free screenings while putting these at the center of our lives. You are invited to KETEMs for yourself and your loved ones,” he said.

Cancer remains a leading cause of death globally. National health care systems consistently prioritize comprehensive early detection programs to reduce mortality rates, improve survival chances and lower long-term financial treatment costs for the most prevalent cancer types.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

  2. Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

    Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

  3. Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

    Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

  4. Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

    Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

  5. Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

    Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Recommended
İmamoğlu handed jail term, political ban in insult case

İmamoğlu handed jail term, political ban in insult case
Erdoğan vows to protect Türkiye from regional conflicts

Erdoğan vows to protect Türkiye from regional conflicts
Türkiye mediates between rival Libya groups in Ankara

Türkiye mediates between rival Libya groups in Ankara
UAE might be the best way to solve S-400 saga: US congressman

UAE might be the best way to solve S-400 saga: US congressman
Court in quake zone frees column-cutters despite 35 deaths

Court in quake zone frees column-cutters despite 35 deaths
Police detain 115 irregular migrants in northwest sweep

Police detain 115 irregular migrants in northwest sweep
Government plans care insurance as elderly population grows

Government plans care insurance as elderly population grows
WORLD Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense companies are interested in establishing operations in the Greek Cypriot Administration, potentially allowing them to benefit from the European Union’s SAFE defense financing program, the Cyprus Mail reported on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on three electricity transmission projects, including a four-country green energy corridor, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿