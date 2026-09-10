Turkish pilots begin flight training under Eurofighter Typhoon procurement

Turkish pilots begin flight training under Eurofighter Typhoon procurement

ANKARA
Turkish pilots begin flight training under Eurofighter Typhoon procurement

Turkish Air Force pilots pose with their instructor after successfully completing technical terminology training for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said on Sept. 9 that Turkish pilots have begun flight training as part of the country’s acquisition of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry recalled that the training process began in August under the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement agreement signed with the U.K.

It said Turkish Air Force pilots had successfully completed their terminology training and had now begun flight training.

In 2025, Türkiye inked an 8 billion pound ($10.7 billion) deal with the U.K. to purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoons. Additional plans include acquiring 12 aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman and 12 jets currently serving with the Qatari Air Force.

The Eurofighter is produced by a European consortium including the U.K.-based BAE Systems, Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Britain, a leading partner in the program, has been Türkiye’s most vocal supporter as Ankara overcame a German veto on the sale in 2024.

The two countries have recently signed a broad framework deal on strategic and security issues that include cooperation in the field of defense industries.

İn March, Türkiye finalized an agreement with the U.K. to provide long-term maintenance and operational support for Eurofighter jets, covering technical and logistical support under the Eurofighter Typhoon Project and aiming to ensure the jets’ operational readiness for years to come.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that the U.S. might soon lift the ban on the sale of F-35s to Ankara.

During Trump’s first term, the U.S. removed NATO ally Türkiye from the next-generation fighter program after Türkiye purchased an air defense system from Russia.

While it has been excluded from receiving F-35s, Türkiye has been looking elsewhere to bolster its air force, including Eurofighter Typhoons and U.S.-made F-16s. It is developing its own fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet, which is expected to enter service in 2028.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

    Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

  2. Türkiye posts $36 million current account surplus in July

    Türkiye posts $36 million current account surplus in July

  3. Istanbul hosts global tourism event

    Istanbul hosts global tourism event

  4. Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

    Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

  5. Market inflation expectations edge higher

    Market inflation expectations edge higher
Recommended
Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule
Ankara proposes ‘Türkpol’ security body among Turkic states

Ankara proposes ‘Türkpol’ security body among Turkic states
Erdoğan’s meeting with Ankara mayor ‘only natural’: AKP spokesman

Erdoğan’s meeting with Ankara mayor ‘only natural’: AKP spokesman
Seasonal bird migration begins at Kızılırmak Delta in Samsun

Seasonal bird migration begins at Kızılırmak Delta in Samsun
Nationwide screenings detect 36,000 early cancer cases

Nationwide screenings detect 36,000 early cancer cases
Istanbul closes three public beaches over water pollution

Istanbul closes three public beaches over water pollution
US lawmaker says ‘no sanctions’ on Türkiye, urges F-16 upgrades

US lawmaker says ‘no sanctions’ on Türkiye, urges F-16 upgrades
WORLD Advisers warn Iran war could last years: Report

Advisers warn Iran war could last years: Report

Senior White House advisers have privately warned U.S. President Donald Trump that the conflict with Iran could continue for years, potentially lasting through the remainder of his term, according to a report on Sept. 9 by The Wall Street Journal.
ECONOMY Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Turkish real estate investment trust Özak GYO has signed an agreement with Marriott International for an all-inclusive Ritz-Carlton resort in Antalya’s Kemer district, with an opening planned for 2028.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces uncertainty over Kartal’s future

Fenerbahçe faces uncertainty over Kartal’s future

Fenerbahçe coach İsmail Kartal announced his resignation after a 1-1 home draw with Roma in the Champions League opener on Sept. 10, but club President Aziz Yıldırım insisted he would remain in charge.
﻿