Turkish pilots begin flight training under Eurofighter Typhoon procurement

ANKARA

Turkish Air Force pilots pose with their instructor after successfully completing technical terminology training for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said on Sept. 9 that Turkish pilots have begun flight training as part of the country’s acquisition of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry recalled that the training process began in August under the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement agreement signed with the U.K.

It said Turkish Air Force pilots had successfully completed their terminology training and had now begun flight training.

In 2025, Türkiye inked an 8 billion pound ($10.7 billion) deal with the U.K. to purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoons. Additional plans include acquiring 12 aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman and 12 jets currently serving with the Qatari Air Force.

The Eurofighter is produced by a European consortium including the U.K.-based BAE Systems, Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Britain, a leading partner in the program, has been Türkiye’s most vocal supporter as Ankara overcame a German veto on the sale in 2024.

The two countries have recently signed a broad framework deal on strategic and security issues that include cooperation in the field of defense industries.

İn March, Türkiye finalized an agreement with the U.K. to provide long-term maintenance and operational support for Eurofighter jets, covering technical and logistical support under the Eurofighter Typhoon Project and aiming to ensure the jets’ operational readiness for years to come.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that the U.S. might soon lift the ban on the sale of F-35s to Ankara.

During Trump’s first term, the U.S. removed NATO ally Türkiye from the next-generation fighter program after Türkiye purchased an air defense system from Russia.

While it has been excluded from receiving F-35s, Türkiye has been looking elsewhere to bolster its air force, including Eurofighter Typhoons and U.S.-made F-16s. It is developing its own fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet, which is expected to enter service in 2028.