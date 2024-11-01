Istanbul book fair set to kick off

ISTANBUL

The 41st edition of an Istanbul international book fair is slated to take place between Nov. 2 to 10 this year.

Organized by TÜYAP Fairs in partnership with the Turkish Publishers Association, the fair is anticipated to gather scores of avid readers and valuable writers together.

Around a thousand Turkish and foreign publishers and nongovernmental foundations are expected to take part in the organization, with a host of events, workshops for children, lectures by authors and scores of autograph sessions.

Yalvaç Ural, one of the most well-known figures in children's and young adult literature, has been selected as the "Honorary Writer” of this year’s fair.

The organization will focus on the significance and worth of childhood, which corresponds to the heyday of creativity and exploration, in this sense.

The fair's planned programs will also support children's mental and emotional growth, inspire them to read and provide them with the freedom to utilize their creativity.