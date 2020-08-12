Istanbul Airport 1st to get global health accreditation

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Airport on Aug. 11 became the first worldwide to receive a new health accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI).



"We congratulate Istanbul for being the first airport to be accredited through our new Airport Health Accreditation programme which demonstrates that they are focused on the health and welfare of travellers, staff, and the public," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement by the ACI.

De Oliveira stressed that the airline industry had swiftly adapted to the new realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic, introducing new rules based on globally-consistent protocols.

"This will be crucial as our industry begins to restart and then prepare to sustain continuing operations, providing to passengers and employees high globally-recognized standards on health and hygiene, which will help to restore public confidence in air travel."

The Airport Health Accreditation program assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It surveys cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of Istanbul Airport's operator IGA, said the certificate was important to make sure the aviation industry was in the finest possible position to support a strong recovery in the near future.

The accreditation is proof demonstrating greater readiness to build passenger confidence and trust, Samsunlu added.

"Considering that Istanbul Airport is the world’s global hub, the award of the 'Airport Health Accreditation' certificate is also proof that our measures are all at international standards," he underlined.

Olivier Jankovec, director-general of ACI Europe, said: "It is with great pride we note that the first airport to become accredited is European- reflecting the eager adoption of the new focus on the health-concerned passenger among airports across our region."



