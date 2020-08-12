Istanbul Airport 1st to get global health accreditation

  • August 12 2020 15:51:00

Istanbul Airport 1st to get global health accreditation

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport 1st to get global health accreditation

Istanbul Airport on Aug. 11 became the first worldwide to receive a new health accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI).

"We congratulate Istanbul for being the first airport to be accredited through our new Airport Health Accreditation programme which demonstrates that they are focused on the health and welfare of travellers, staff, and the public," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement by the ACI.

De Oliveira stressed that the airline industry had swiftly adapted to the new realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic, introducing new rules based on globally-consistent protocols.

"This will be crucial as our industry begins to restart and then prepare to sustain continuing operations, providing to passengers and employees high globally-recognized standards on health and hygiene, which will help to restore public confidence in air travel."

The Airport Health Accreditation program assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It surveys cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of Istanbul Airport's operator IGA, said the certificate was important to make sure the aviation industry was in the finest possible position to support a strong recovery in the near future.

The accreditation is proof demonstrating greater readiness to build passenger confidence and trust, Samsunlu added.
"Considering that Istanbul Airport is the world’s global hub, the award of the 'Airport Health Accreditation' certificate is also proof that our measures are all at international standards," he underlined.

Olivier Jankovec, director-general of ACI Europe, said: "It is with great pride we note that the first airport to become accredited is European- reflecting the eager adoption of the new focus on the health-concerned passenger among airports across our region."

global health accreditation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus-related hospitalization down but severe cases rise in Turkey

    Virus-related hospitalization down but severe cases rise in Turkey

  2. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  3. Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

    Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

  4. Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

    Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

  5. How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?

    How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?
Recommended
Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast
Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother
Police to observe weddings against spread of coronavirus

Police to observe weddings against spread of coronavirus
Ankara slams Greece over closing minority schools

Ankara slams Greece over closing minority schools
İYİ Party leader turns down Erdoğan’s call to join AKP-MHP alliance

İYİ Party leader turns down Erdoğan’s call to join AKP-MHP alliance
Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean
WORLD Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Aug. 12.

ECONOMY World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts

World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts

Turkey should combine its success in containing the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in the short-term with “monetary discipline” to achieve a sustainable recovery, the World Bank has said in its latest Turkey Economic Monitor report.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.