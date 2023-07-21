Israel's Netanyahu to visit Türkiye days after Palestinian leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Türkiye on July 28 to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both leaders' offices said late on July 20. 

Netanyahu will be received a few days after Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected on July 25, the Turkish presidency said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will welcome the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Türkiye in the course of the same week," the presidency said in a statement.

The leaders will discuss "Türkiye-Palestine relations and the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other topical international issues", it added.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the visit, the first by an Israeli prime minister since Ehud Olmert in 2008.

 

