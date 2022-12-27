Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus

Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus

ANKARA
Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus

Israel’s new envoy to Ankara, Irit Lillian, presented her letter of credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 27, ending a four-year hiatus in the country’s representation in Türkiye on the level of ambassador.

The move is part of the full normalization of the bilateral relationship between Türkiye and Israel.

Lillian was acting as the chargé d’affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara and was recently named as the new Israeli ambassador to Türkiye.

Türkiye and Israel have been in a process of reconciliation since late 2021 to mend the sour ties between the two regional neighboring countries.

Erdoğan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, along with ministers of the two countries, established senior-level contacts through 2022 to make the normalization possible.

Türkiye and Israel had withdrawn their envoys in 2018 after the latter’s security forces killed scores of civilian Palestinians protesting the United States’ decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The ties between the two nations have long been suffering in the past decade, first due to the “One Minute” crisis in Davos and later the killing of 10 Turkish men by the Israeli commandos in an incident dubbed the Mavi Marmara crisis.

Erdogan, Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus

Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Türkiye summons French envoy over terrorist propaganda in Paris

Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'
First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war

First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war
Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister

Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister
Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’

Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’
Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar

Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar
Greece continues to escalate tensions: Akar

Greece continues to escalate tensions: Akar
WORLD 7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

The top exporters of the last three years have been awarded by the Istanbul Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association (IYMSİB) at an award ceremony over the weekend.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.